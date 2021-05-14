Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 17,993 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,430,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

