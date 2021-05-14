Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 52,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $42.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,978 shares of company stock worth $5,360,727. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

