Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 110,585 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents comprises 1.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.81% of Cytosorbents worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,701. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

