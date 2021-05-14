Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group comprises approximately 3.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $11,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,438. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

