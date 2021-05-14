Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Atomera comprises about 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.70% of Atomera worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atomera during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atomera by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Atomera by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATOM traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. 5,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,182. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

