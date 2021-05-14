Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,460 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.98% of Matinas BioPharma worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 2,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,360. The company has a market cap of $155.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTNB shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

