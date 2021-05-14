Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $49.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,311.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,261.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,966.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

