Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 27,200 Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of MediWound worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MediWound by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,480. MediWound Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

MediWound Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

