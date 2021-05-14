Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 69,200 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the quarter. Xerox comprises approximately 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xerox worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.79. 22,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.