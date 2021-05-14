Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 137,050 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Mitek Systems worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,854,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,788. The company has a market cap of $683.27 million, a PE ratio of 86.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.