Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 11,300 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 1,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,139. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

