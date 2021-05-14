Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 15,765 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. 2,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

