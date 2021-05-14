Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.46.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.