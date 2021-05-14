Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 5,245 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,195 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

