Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 8,425 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 2.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $87.33. 61,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.