Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €357.00 ($420.00) and last traded at €362.50 ($426.47). 1,112 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €364.50 ($428.82).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €393.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €368.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

