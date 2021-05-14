Savaria Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Savaria stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,368,750. Also, Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$957,710. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,370.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

