Scala (XLA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,013.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $76,013.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00091788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.62 or 0.00621183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00237205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.01135623 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.79 or 0.01205212 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,859,484,071 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,484,071 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.