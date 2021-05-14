Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €9.00 ($10.59) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.65 ($8.99).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.45 ($8.76) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.76 and its 200 day moving average is €6.83.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.