Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $59.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,549,881 shares of company stock worth $136,660,039.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

