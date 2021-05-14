Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 25,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.24. 666,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

