Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,748,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $146,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

