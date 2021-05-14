Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 6.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,358. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

