Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Trimmed by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,130 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 15.6% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

