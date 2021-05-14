Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $62.25. 11,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,193. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

