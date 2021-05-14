Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 9.9% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. 67,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

