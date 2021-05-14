Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 192.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCR. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Score Media and Gaming stock traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.08. 341,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,665. The company has a market cap of C$859.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. Score Media and Gaming has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$56.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.85.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.5938379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

