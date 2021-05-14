Scotiabank Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$78.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$39.03 and a 1-year high of C$72.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.48.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 625,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,938. Insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,437 over the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

