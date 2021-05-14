Scotiabank Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

HCG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.57.

Shares of HCG traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.27. 113,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,038. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$16.14 and a 12-month high of C$36.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.34.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

