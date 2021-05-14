Scotiabank Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$30.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.46. 65,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth about $59,540,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth about $23,781,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $17,364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $11,673,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 753,858 shares during the period.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

