Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.35 ($83.94).

Shares of G24 opened at €65.14 ($76.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 12.41 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.01 and a 200-day moving average of €66.16. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2.81. Scout24 has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

