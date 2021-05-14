ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $8,107.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,678,457 coins and its circulating supply is 34,994,846 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

