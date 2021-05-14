Scrypta 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $733.00 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $311,807.00 and $733.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scrypta has traded down 36.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003930 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,831,049 coins and its circulating supply is 17,031,049 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.