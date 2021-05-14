Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 163,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,674,926 shares.The stock last traded at $92.96 and had previously closed at $87.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.