Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $144.71 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.66.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

