Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 9,787 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.76. 42,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. Research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,858,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,394,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

