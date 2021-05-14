Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.74. 6,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

