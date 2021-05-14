Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CMC Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

CCMP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

CCMP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.06. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,044. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.50.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 191,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

