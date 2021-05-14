Secret Price Tops $2.89 on Major Exchanges (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $2.89 or 0.00005804 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $201.16 million and $3.59 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00736882 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $973.97 or 0.01958674 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,304,699 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

