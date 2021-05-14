Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SCTBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

SCTBF stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Securitas has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

