Security National Trust Co. Acquires 11,705 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 96,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

