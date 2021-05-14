Security National Trust Co. Acquires 2,785 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.58. 598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,444. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $344.76 and a one year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

