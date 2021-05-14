Security National Trust Co. Acquires 501 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.25. 187,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,437,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.16 and a 200 day moving average of $219.18. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

