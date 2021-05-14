Security National Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.34. 13,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

