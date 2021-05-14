Security National Trust Co. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723,980. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,074,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

