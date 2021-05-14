Security National Trust Co. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.42. 121,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,692. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.04 and a 200 day moving average of $383.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.