Security National Trust Co. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.