Security National Trust Co. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $7.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,770. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.