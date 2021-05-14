Security National Trust Co. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

CRM stock traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.10. 39,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $228.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.