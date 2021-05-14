Security National Trust Co. Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.13. 5,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,382. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

